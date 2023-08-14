AC conducts anti-encroachment operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Islamabad visited the Secretariat Sub-Division on Monday and conducted anti-encroachment operations against illegal constructions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Islamabad visited the Secretariat Sub-Division on Monday and conducted anti-encroachment operations against illegal constructions.

According to details, on the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Assistant Commissioner Secretariat visited different areas of the Secretariat Sub-Division.

The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat along with Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICT) conducted an anti-encroachment operation against illegal constructions in Bari Imam.

Several illegal and unauthorized structures were removed by the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat. It may be mentioned that the operation against encroachment was ongoing on a daily basis.