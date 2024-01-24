AC Conducts Inspection Of Lachi Health Facility Center
January 24, 2024
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday directed Assistant Commissioner Lachi Irfanullah to conduct a thorough inspection of the Health Facility Center in Lachi to improve the provision of healthcare services.
According to DC Office, Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program, this move was made on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir to ensure the provision of top-notch medical services to the community.
From staff attendance to the availability of medicines, every aspect of the Type D Hospital Lachi was scrutinized by the Assistant Commissioner, who left no stone unturned in his efforts to improve the quality of healthcare in the area.
