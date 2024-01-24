Open Menu

AC Conducts Inspection Of Lachi Health Facility Center

Sumaira FH Published January 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM

AC conducts inspection of Lachi health facility center

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Wednesday directed Assistant Commissioner Lachi Irfanullah to conduct a thorough inspection of the Health Facility Center in Lachi to improve the provision of healthcare services.

According to DC Office, Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Khushal Program, this move was made on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir to ensure the provision of top-notch medical services to the community.

From staff attendance to the availability of medicines, every aspect of the Type D Hospital Lachi was scrutinized by the Assistant Commissioner, who left no stone unturned in his efforts to improve the quality of healthcare in the area.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospita ..

Sheikh Rasheed seeks transfer from jail to hospital for deteriorating health

9 minutes ago
 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

49 minutes ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

1 hour ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

16 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

16 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

16 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

16 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan