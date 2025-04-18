Open Menu

AC Conducts Inspection Of Pasrur Vegetable Market

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pasrur Sidra Sattar made a surprise visit to the old vegetable market of Pasrur.

The purpose of the visit was to ensure cleanliness, traffic flow and public facilities in the market.

During the visit, AC Pasrur Sidra Sattar made a detailed review of the illegal stalls, carts and other encroachments established in front of the shops.

AC Pasrur clearly said that if any shopkeeper creates an obstacle in the way by encircling the area in front of his shop, strict legal action will be taken against him.

She directed the concerned municipal committee to immediately launch an operation against encroachments and keep public roads open at all times so that the citizens do not face any kind of difficulty.

AC said that order, cleanliness, and traffic flow in the markets will be ensured at all times and no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.

Assistant Commissioner further said that the administration is active in the interest of the people and surprise visits to markets, parks, schools and other public places will continue so that improvements can be made.

