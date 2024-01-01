Open Menu

AC Conducts Inspection Of Petrol Pumps, Imposes Fines For Overcharging

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 01, 2024 | 06:14 PM

AC conducts inspection of petrol pumps, imposes fines for overcharging

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Salam on Monday following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, led an inspection of Thakot Bazaar

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Salam on Monday following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, led an inspection of Thakot Bazaar.

The operation included targeted raids on various petrol pumps, focused on curbing the sale of petrol at exorbitant

rates and scrutinized the calibration of the pumps.

Stringent measures were taken against those found guilty of charging prices higher than the officially mandated rates

and those involved in discrepancies regarding the calibration of their petrol pumps.

Through a comprehensive enforcement strategy, strict adherence was assured to the prescribed petrol rates in Thakot.

Clear instructions were issued during this operation, directing petrol pump proprietors to rectify any discrepancies in

their petrol scales, emphasizing that failure to comply would result in severe legal consequences.

Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Batgram extended the assessment to the prices of essential commodities. Huge

fines were imposed against shopkeepers engaging in the sale of goods at inflated prices, those failing to maintain cleanliness standards, and those involved in the distribution of lightweight bread.

Related Topics

Petrol Sale

Recent Stories

70-KW solar system installed at WASA office

70-KW solar system installed at WASA office

1 minute ago
 Mushaal concerned over deteriorating political, HR ..

Mushaal concerned over deteriorating political, HR situation in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 Cold weather forecast but no chance of snowfall at ..

Cold weather forecast but no chance of snowfall at Murree this week

1 minute ago
 Dr Qayoom condemns attack on JUI-F caravan

Dr Qayoom condemns attack on JUI-F caravan

1 minute ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards PhD

Punjab University (PU) awards PhD

1 minute ago
 LCCI starts membership renewal for 2024-25

LCCI starts membership renewal for 2024-25

49 seconds ago
DR Congo's Tshisekedi wins second term in landslid ..

DR Congo's Tshisekedi wins second term in landslide victory

51 seconds ago
 Anti-narcotics campaign of Hazara Police yields si ..

Anti-narcotics campaign of Hazara Police yields significant results in 2023

52 seconds ago
 Police recruitment reviewed

Police recruitment reviewed

53 seconds ago
 Senate adopts two resolutions

Senate adopts two resolutions

6 minutes ago
 Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

6 minutes ago
 CCPO congratulates newly elected Peshawar Press Cl ..

CCPO congratulates newly elected Peshawar Press Club cabinet

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan