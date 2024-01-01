AC conducts inspection of petrol pumps, imposes fines for overcharging

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Salam on Monday following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, led an inspection of Thakot Bazaar

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Abdul Salam on Monday following the directives of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, led an inspection of Thakot Bazaar.

The operation included targeted raids on various petrol pumps, focused on curbing the sale of petrol at exorbitant

rates and scrutinized the calibration of the pumps.

Stringent measures were taken against those found guilty of charging prices higher than the officially mandated rates

and those involved in discrepancies regarding the calibration of their petrol pumps.

Through a comprehensive enforcement strategy, strict adherence was assured to the prescribed petrol rates in Thakot.

Clear instructions were issued during this operation, directing petrol pump proprietors to rectify any discrepancies in

their petrol scales, emphasizing that failure to comply would result in severe legal consequences.

Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Batgram extended the assessment to the prices of essential commodities. Huge

fines were imposed against shopkeepers engaging in the sale of goods at inflated prices, those failing to maintain cleanliness standards, and those involved in the distribution of lightweight bread.