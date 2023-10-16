AC conducts massive crackdown on encroachers, violators of polythene ban

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) In a massive crackdown on encroachers, beggars, and violators of the polythene ban, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Islamabad Aneel Saeed visited different areas of the Secretariat Sub-Division and conducted price checks, inspected the unauthorized use of polythene bags and overall cleanliness, and took action against violators in accordance with the law.

Four encroachers were arrested and transferred to the police station, and their goods were seized. Thirty-six professional beggars were also arrested from different areas of Islamabad, ICT spokesman said on Monday.

He also issued a warning on the unauthorized use of open spaces, instructions were issued for immediate registration with the (MCI / DMA) under the law.

The Assistant Commissioner also ensured the implementation of dengue SOPs, warning was issued for violating the SOPs. He also inspected the petrol pumps, bakeries, cash and carry for fire fighting arrangements and a warning was issued.

According to the order of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, fogging/fumigation is also underway in various areas of Islamabad, including housing societies, under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat.

The crackdown is aimed at ensuring a clean and safe environment for the citizens of Islamabad.