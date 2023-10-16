Open Menu

AC Conducts Massive Crackdown On Encroachers, Violators Of Polythene Ban

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2023 | 05:20 PM

AC conducts massive crackdown on encroachers, violators of polythene ban

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) In a massive crackdown on encroachers, beggars, and violators of the polythene ban, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Islamabad Aneel Saeed visited different areas of the Secretariat Sub-Division and conducted price checks, inspected the unauthorized use of polythene bags and overall cleanliness, and took action against violators in accordance with the law.

Four encroachers were arrested and transferred to the police station, and their goods were seized. Thirty-six professional beggars were also arrested from different areas of Islamabad, ICT spokesman said on Monday.

He also issued a warning on the unauthorized use of open spaces, instructions were issued for immediate registration with the (MCI / DMA) under the law.

The Assistant Commissioner also ensured the implementation of dengue SOPs, warning was issued for violating the SOPs. He also inspected the petrol pumps, bakeries, cash and carry for fire fighting arrangements and a warning was issued.

According to the order of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, fogging/fumigation is also underway in various areas of Islamabad, including housing societies, under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat.

The crackdown is aimed at ensuring a clean and safe environment for the citizens of Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Petrol Dengue Police Station Price From Housing

Recent Stories

CUI awards degrees to 1357 students at Convocation ..

CUI awards degrees to 1357 students at Convocation 2023

1 minute ago
 Ecuadorans elect new president to fix 'destroyed' ..

Ecuadorans elect new president to fix 'destroyed' country

1 minute ago
 JUI-S to host 'Services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Sha ..

JUI-S to host 'Services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conference' on Nov 2

2 minutes ago
 Awareness session against plastic pollution held

Awareness session against plastic pollution held

2 minutes ago
 2nd Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badmi ..

2nd Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship begins

3 minutes ago
 FDA to upgrade daycare centre

FDA to upgrade daycare centre

3 minutes ago
Four high-profile absconders apprehended for serio ..

Four high-profile absconders apprehended for serious crimes

3 minutes ago
 Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) workshop

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) workshop

3 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses opening of ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses opening of World Investment Forum in Abu ..

14 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 79 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 79 paisa against Dollar

14 minutes ago
 Police front desk vacancies advertised

Police front desk vacancies advertised

14 minutes ago
 IESCO recovers over Rs 401 mln from 26,399 default ..

IESCO recovers over Rs 401 mln from 26,399 defaulters

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan