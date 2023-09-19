AC conducts price checks, inspects dengue SOPs

In a crackdown on violators, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed Tuesday conducted price checks, inspected dengue SOPs, arrested beggars, sealed faulty petrol pumps, and removed encroachments in different areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :In a crackdown on violators, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed Tuesday conducted price checks, inspected dengue SOPs, arrested beggars, sealed faulty petrol pumps, and removed encroachments in different areas.

The assistant commissioner on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, visited different areas of the Secretariat Subdivision and conducted price checks in various shops and markets.

The violators were fined and warned as per the law.

The AC with the dengue monitoring teams ensured adherence of dengue SOPs at various sites i.e. marble factories, workshops, tyre shops, nurseries, dump-sites etc. and inspected the doorstep households where patients were found as per the SOPs.

Action was also taken against begging with the help of Civil Defence volunteers and six beggars were arrested and shifted to police stations and Edhi centers.

The AC inspected the exact weight and measurement of the petrol pumps, cleaning and fire extinguishing equipment, and the faulty machines were sealed.

An anti-encroachment operation was also carried out at Bhara Kaho in coordination with the Magistrate, CDA, DMA and police and several illegal fruit, vegetable stalls were removed, while goods were seized.

Aneel Saeed warned the shopkeepers and other businesses to comply with the law and avoid any violations.

He also urged the citizens to report any violations to the authorities.

The residents appreciated such operations and demanded the authorities to continue such operations on a regular basis to deter violators and maintain law and order in the city.