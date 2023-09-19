Open Menu

AC Conducts Price Checks, Inspects Dengue SOPs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 09:54 PM

AC conducts price checks, inspects dengue SOPs

In a crackdown on violators, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed Tuesday conducted price checks, inspected dengue SOPs, arrested beggars, sealed faulty petrol pumps, and removed encroachments in different areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :In a crackdown on violators, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat Aneel Saeed Tuesday conducted price checks, inspected dengue SOPs, arrested beggars, sealed faulty petrol pumps, and removed encroachments in different areas.

The assistant commissioner on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, visited different areas of the Secretariat Subdivision and conducted price checks in various shops and markets.

The violators were fined and warned as per the law.

The AC with the dengue monitoring teams ensured adherence of dengue SOPs at various sites i.e. marble factories, workshops, tyre shops, nurseries, dump-sites etc. and inspected the doorstep households where patients were found as per the SOPs.

Action was also taken against begging with the help of Civil Defence volunteers and six beggars were arrested and shifted to police stations and Edhi centers.

The AC inspected the exact weight and measurement of the petrol pumps, cleaning and fire extinguishing equipment, and the faulty machines were sealed.

An anti-encroachment operation was also carried out at Bhara Kaho in coordination with the Magistrate, CDA, DMA and police and several illegal fruit, vegetable stalls were removed, while goods were seized.

Aneel Saeed warned the shopkeepers and other businesses to comply with the law and avoid any violations.

He also urged the citizens to report any violations to the authorities.

The residents appreciated such operations and demanded the authorities to continue such operations on a regular basis to deter violators and maintain law and order in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Petrol Police Dengue Law And Order Price Market Capital Development Authority Weight

Recent Stories

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Ag ..

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Agriculture Projects in Mirpurkh ..

19 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down ..

Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down arms

21 minutes ago
 Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upp ..

Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upper Chitral

19 minutes ago
 Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diam ..

Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diamonds

13 minutes ago
 DC directs joint action against power theft

DC directs joint action against power theft

13 minutes ago
 flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers i ..

Flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers in summer

25 minutes ago
UN aid deliveries resume via rebel-held Syria bord ..

UN aid deliveries resume via rebel-held Syria border crossing

13 minutes ago
 Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

13 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

13 minutes ago
 21st Arab Media Forum to display Refik Anadol’s ..

21st Arab Media Forum to display Refik Anadol’s groundbreaking AI artwork

25 minutes ago
 CM Domki directs secretaries to take steps to prov ..

CM Domki directs secretaries to take steps to provide relief to masses

10 minutes ago
 Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Kacheri

Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Kacheri

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan