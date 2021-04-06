UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Conducts Raid At 'Walima'; FIR Lodged On SOPs Violation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:17 PM

AC conducts raid at 'Walima'; FIR lodged on SOPs violation

Rawalpindi District Administration has lodged a FIR against father of the groom on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration has lodged a FIR against father of the groom on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Rawalpindi Mehar Ghulam Abbas conducted a raid at a 'Walima' in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station and lodged a FIR against father of the groom on violation of the SOPs.

The AC said that Rawalpindi district administration officers under their ongoing campaign launched to check implementation of coronavirus SOPs were inspecting mosques and madaras besides conducting raids at public transport vehicles.

He said, the public parks were also being inspected and fines were imposed on those who breached the SOPs.

The shopping malls, markets and plazas were regularly being checked under efforts being made by the administration to contain spread of coronavirus.

The marriage halls and restaurants on violation of the SOPs were being sealed, he added.

He informed that the provincial government had imposed a complete ban on marriages in wedding halls due to rise in coronavirus cases.

He urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures and follow the SOPs which would help curtail the number of patients.

The restrictions were placed under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020, he added.

395

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Police Station Marriage Vehicles Rawalpindi Mehar Saddar FIR 2020 Market All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed: Honouring pioneers is consol ..

1 second ago

Lukashenko Hints at Possibility to Close Belarus' ..

2 minutes ago

US Climate Envoy Kerry, Lavrov Met in New Delhi - ..

2 minutes ago

France Unveils $4.7Bln Aid for Air France After EU ..

2 minutes ago

30,410 saplings planted in rwp region under Green ..

2 minutes ago

Ten local courts of Abbottabad sealed after employ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.