AC conducts raid at 'Walima'; FIR lodged on SOPs violation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration has lodged a FIR against father of the groom on violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Rawalpindi Mehar Ghulam Abbas conducted a raid at a 'Walima' in the jurisdiction of Chontra Police Station and lodged a FIR against father of the groom on violation of the SOPs.

The AC said that Rawalpindi district administration officers under their ongoing campaign launched to check implementation of coronavirus SOPs were inspecting mosques and madaras besides conducting raids at public transport vehicles.

He said, the public parks were also being inspected and fines were imposed on those who breached the SOPs.

The shopping malls, markets and plazas were regularly being checked under efforts being made by the administration to contain spread of coronavirus.

The marriage halls and restaurants on violation of the SOPs were being sealed, he added.

He informed that the provincial government had imposed a complete ban on marriages in wedding halls due to rise in coronavirus cases.

He urged the citizens to adopt all possible precautionary measures and follow the SOPs which would help curtail the number of patients.

The restrictions were placed under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020, he added.

