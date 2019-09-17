UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AC Conducts Raids At Petrol Pumps

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 05:30 PM

AC conducts raids at petrol pumps

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A petrol pump was sealed and some others were imposed heavy fines during a check up of the quantity and quality of the petrol.

According to details, On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar the Assistant Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi conducted sudden raids on different petrol pumps of the city on Tuesday.

During the raids one petrol pump was sealed when improper quality and quantity was detected by the official while some other petrol pumps were fines heavy amount of Rs. 1,50,000 that was recovered on the spot.

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi said that action was initiated against pumps on continued complaints from general public regarding quantity and quality of the oil. He said that more such action would continue in future.

Related Topics

Petrol Oil From

Recent Stories

Punjab Rims Reports Rs. 3.95 Billion Plus Sales Ta ..

3 minutes ago

Almost half Pakistanis (48%) do not consider thems ..

10 minutes ago

UAE takes part in IAEA General Conference; discuss ..

2 hours ago

Arab Women Sports Tournament 2020 to kick off in F ..

2 hours ago

COMSATS University And The Abdus Salam Internation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai to host Government Foresight Summit

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.