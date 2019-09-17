AC conducts raids at petrol pumps

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :A petrol pump was sealed and some others were imposed heavy fines during a check up of the quantity and quality of the petrol.

According to details, On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar the Assistant Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi conducted sudden raids on different petrol pumps of the city on Tuesday.

During the raids one petrol pump was sealed when improper quality and quantity was detected by the official while some other petrol pumps were fines heavy amount of Rs. 1,50,000 that was recovered on the spot.

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi said that action was initiated against pumps on continued complaints from general public regarding quantity and quality of the oil. He said that more such action would continue in future.