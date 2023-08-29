AC conducts surprise inspection in secretariat subdivision

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat conducted a surprise inspection in various areas of the Secretariat Subdivision on Tuesday.

The inspection was carried out in accordance with the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasim said.

During the inspection, the AC Secretariat's team checked prices of essential commodities, use of plastic bags, and general hygiene he added.

The team also checked the cleanliness, firefighting equipment, and accuracy of weights and measures at petrol pumps.

In addition, the team conducted raids against illegal gas stations and filed FIRs against 14 unauthorized businesses, including those engaged in the sale of open fuel.

The team also monitored the dengue monitoring teams and SOP adherence at various locations.

Moreover, the action was also taken to evict beggars from the area. One beggar was detained and sent to the police station.

The team also inspected vehicles with tinted windows and served violation forms to many vehicles for registration suspension.

The AC Secretariat team said that the surprise inspection was conducted to ensure that the law is being enforced and that the people of the Secretariat Subdivision are getting the best possible services.

The team also urged the people to cooperate with the authorities and to report any violations of the law.