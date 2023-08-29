Open Menu

AC Conducts Surprise Inspection In Secretariat Subdivision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 08:36 PM

AC conducts surprise inspection in secretariat subdivision

The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat conducted a surprise inspection in various areas of the Secretariat Subdivision on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat conducted a surprise inspection in various areas of the Secretariat Subdivision on Tuesday.

The inspection was carried out in accordance with the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasim said.

During the inspection, the AC Secretariat's team checked prices of essential commodities, use of plastic bags, and general hygiene he added.

The team also checked the cleanliness, firefighting equipment, and accuracy of weights and measures at petrol pumps.

In addition, the team conducted raids against illegal gas stations and filed FIRs against 14 unauthorized businesses, including those engaged in the sale of open fuel.

The team also monitored the dengue monitoring teams and SOP adherence at various locations.

Moreover, the action was also taken to evict beggars from the area. One beggar was detained and sent to the police station.

The team also inspected vehicles with tinted windows and served violation forms to many vehicles for registration suspension.

The AC Secretariat team said that the surprise inspection was conducted to ensure that the law is being enforced and that the people of the Secretariat Subdivision are getting the best possible services.

The team also urged the people to cooperate with the authorities and to report any violations of the law.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Dengue Police Station Vehicles Sale Gas From Best

Recent Stories

Cycle tourist reaches Nawabshah to provide awarene ..

Cycle tourist reaches Nawabshah to provide awareness regarding weather change,HI ..

8 minutes ago
 Two more ministers included in KP caretaker cabine ..

Two more ministers included in KP caretaker cabinet

8 minutes ago
 RCB holds monthly board meeting to review differen ..

RCB holds monthly board meeting to review different projects

18 minutes ago
 Nepal prepared to perform well in Asia Cup: Captai ..

Nepal prepared to perform well in Asia Cup: Captain Rohit

18 minutes ago
 September critical for dengue spread; Health Autho ..

September critical for dengue spread; Health Authority

14 minutes ago
 Treatment under Sehat Card continued in LRH: Spoke ..

Treatment under Sehat Card continued in LRH: Spokesman

14 minutes ago
ANF seizes over 793 kg drugs in 35 operations; arr ..

ANF seizes over 793 kg drugs in 35 operations; arrests 29 accused

14 minutes ago
 76 new Covid cases reported in last week

76 new Covid cases reported in last week

14 minutes ago
 950MW 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Makt ..

950MW 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to provide cle ..

30 minutes ago
 Govt to address proposals for training, welfare of ..

Govt to address proposals for training, welfare of porters in mountaineering com ..

14 minutes ago
 Stocks extend gains before key US data

Stocks extend gains before key US data

18 minutes ago
 French CG calls on Mayor Karachi

French CG calls on Mayor Karachi

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan