AC Conducts Surprise Visit To Check Cleanliness In Nowshera Virkan
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner, Jawad Hussain Pirzada, made a surprise visit to various locations in the city and surrounding areas in Nowshera Virkan on Thursday to inspect the cleanliness situation.
According to AC office, the visit was made on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Naveed Ahmed and during his visit, Pirzada took steps to improve the sanitation situation.
"My visit aims to ensure that the city and surrounding areas maintain a clean and healthy environment for its residents", he said.
He also held a meeting in his office to review applications received under the "Dhee Rani Program".
