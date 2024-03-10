AC Confiscates Substandard Ghee, Oil From Khokhar Maira Havelian
Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) To ensure the provision of quality food items to citizens, Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal on Sunday raided in the Khokhar Maira area.
During the operation, Additional Assistant Commissioner led efforts in Tehsil Havelian where a significant quantity of substandard ghee and oil was confiscated, the AC took action against the accused shopkeepers in response to complaints regarding the sale of non-standard and prohibited ghee and oil within the vicinity.
AC Lubna Iqbal, personally inspected various markets and oversaw the confiscation of a substantial amount of substandard ghee and oil.
The seized oil and ghee have been handed over to the Halal Food Authority for further investigation and necessary action.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
More Stories From Pakistan
-
World Women Judges Day observed7 minutes ago
-
Women health awareness drive concludes at Maroof Int'l Hospital7 minutes ago
-
3 citizens looted in separate incidents7 minutes ago
-
Three killed in Nowshera road accident17 minutes ago
-
Condolence reference in memory of Niaz Pasha held18 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police flag march to maintain law & order18 minutes ago
-
HEC Sindh organizes skills development training for faculty at LUMHS28 minutes ago
-
Encroachment going unchecked ahead of Ramazan28 minutes ago
-
Asian cuisine, culture showcased at ACGC Festival in Jeddah37 minutes ago
-
WAPDA constructs mosque under LADP of Dasu Project37 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter gang busted, two held37 minutes ago
-
Experts recommend Ramazan exercise regimen for weight loss37 minutes ago