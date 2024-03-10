Open Menu

AC Confiscates Substandard Ghee, Oil From Khokhar Maira Havelian

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2024 | 08:30 PM

AC confiscates substandard ghee, oil from Khokhar Maira Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) To ensure the provision of quality food items to citizens, Assistant Commissioner Havelian, Lubna Iqbal on Sunday raided in the Khokhar Maira area.

During the operation, Additional Assistant Commissioner led efforts in Tehsil Havelian where a significant quantity of substandard ghee and oil was confiscated, the AC took action against the accused shopkeepers in response to complaints regarding the sale of non-standard and prohibited ghee and oil within the vicinity.

AC Lubna Iqbal, personally inspected various markets and oversaw the confiscation of a substantial amount of substandard ghee and oil.

The seized oil and ghee have been handed over to the Halal Food Authority for further investigation and necessary action.

