AC Conveys Condolences To Poor Gypsy Family Over Death Of 2 Kids By Lightening

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Taunsa Sharif of district Dera Ghazi Khan Thursday visited make-shift huts of a poor gypsy family to convey condolences to them on behalf of Punjab government after their two kids had died by lightning last Tuesday evening there

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Taunsa Sharif of district Dera Ghazi Khan Thursday visited make-shift huts of a poor gypsy family to convey condolences to them on behalf of Punjab government after their two kids had died by lightning last Tuesday evening there.

Rabia Siyal visited Nari area in Taunsa where she met with the family in their huts and conveyed condolences to them on the tragic death of their children. Two children including Javed s/o Shoukat and a minor girl Noor Jan d/o Siddique had died while another child Aziz Ur Rahman suffered injuries after lightning had struck them in Taunsa Sharif.

All children were relatives.

AC Rabia also visited THQ hospital Taunsa to enquire about the condition of Aziz Ur Rahman and asked doctors to ensure best treatment to the child.

The officials said the administration was also sending recommendations to provincial government to provide financial assistance to the poor families.

