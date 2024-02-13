AC Crack Down On Professional Begging In The Capital
Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar on Tuesday led a targeted operation against beggars in sectors F-10 and F-7 areas of the Shalimar Subdivision.
The operation resulted in the apprehension of professional beggars, who were handed over to the police for legal action, the ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.
Under the vigilant eye of AC, these daily operations aimed to curb the presence of beggars in the capital. In a recent sweep, AC Shalimar not only apprehended beggars but also ensured the proper handling of minor children involved in begging.
These youngsters were sent to the Edhi Center, emphasizing a humane approach to dealing with vulnerable populations.
He said that the crackdown aligned with a broader strategy to maintain order in Islamabad, emphasizing the commitment of local authorities to address social issues.
He further said that the AC is taking charge, demonstrating the administration's dedication to creating a cleaner and more organized urban environment.
