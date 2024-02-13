Open Menu

AC Crack Down On Professional Begging In The Capital

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 10:18 PM

AC crack down on professional begging in the capital

Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar on Tuesday led a targeted operation against beggars in sectors F-10 and F-7 areas of the Shalimar Subdivision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner, Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar on Tuesday led a targeted operation against beggars in sectors F-10 and F-7 areas of the Shalimar Subdivision.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of professional beggars, who were handed over to the police for legal action, the ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

Under the vigilant eye of AC, these daily operations aimed to curb the presence of beggars in the capital. In a recent sweep, AC Shalimar not only apprehended beggars but also ensured the proper handling of minor children involved in begging.

These youngsters were sent to the Edhi Center, emphasizing a humane approach to dealing with vulnerable populations.

He said that the crackdown aligned with a broader strategy to maintain order in Islamabad, emphasizing the commitment of local authorities to address social issues.

He further said that the AC is taking charge, demonstrating the administration's dedication to creating a cleaner and more organized urban environment.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police

Recent Stories

Awareness session on opportunities for growing com ..

Awareness session on opportunities for growing companies held

17 minutes ago
 Ready to work with any government formed in Pakist ..

Ready to work with any government formed in Pakistan: US

17 minutes ago
 Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational stand ..

Austrian envoy lauds Pindigheb's educational standards

17 minutes ago
 World Radio Day observed

World Radio Day observed

17 minutes ago
 Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Isl ..

Dolphin officer injured in gunfire incident in Islamabad

17 minutes ago
 Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground ..

Sultan's to continue winning streak at home ground: Mir

17 minutes ago
Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , A ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) , ACCA to set-up Tax Clinic

16 minutes ago
 WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project ..

WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April

17 minutes ago

ECC approves Rs.7.4 bln ‘Ramzan Relief Package’; tariff rationalization

44 minutes ago
 Efforts underway for revival, financial stability ..

Efforts underway for revival, financial stability of Radio Pakistan: DG PBC

44 minutes ago
 Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punj ..

Chairperson NCSW for increasing ARCC in South Punjab districts

50 minutes ago
 Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdo ..

Police arrested murder suspect, outlaws in crackdown

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan