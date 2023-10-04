AC crackdown on price hikes; arrests one

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner City Islamabad Waqas Rashid on Wednesday conducted surprise inspections in various areas of the City Subdivision to ensure compliance with the notified rates displayed by the ICT administration.

Acting on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, the crackdown on price hikes was aimed at providing relief to the common man.

During the inspections, Waqas Rashid arrested one person and issued warnings to other violators. The arrest was made in a case where the shopkeeper was found to be charging exorbitant prices for essential commodities. The arrested person was transported to the police station for further action.

The operation against price increases is being carried out on a daily basis in Islamabad.

The district administration is committed to provide relief to the people and ensuring that essential commodities are available at affordable prices.

The Assistant Commissioner City also visited several markets and grocery stores to inspect the quality of food items being sold.

He directed the shopkeepers to ensure that all food items are fresh and fit for human consumption. He also warned them against selling expired food items.

Rashid also interacted with the citizens during the inspections and listened to their grievances. He assured them that the district administration is taking all necessary steps to curb price hike and provide relief to the common man.

It is hoped that the operation will help to bring down the prices of essential commodities and provide relief to the people.