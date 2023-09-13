AC cracks down against violators in Secretariat Sub-Division

The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat, Islamabad, on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, conducted a surprise inspection of different areas of the Secretariat Sub-Division on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat, Islamabad, on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, conducted a surprise inspection of different areas of the Secretariat Sub-Division on Wednesday.

The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat, along with magistrates, conducted an inspection for price checking, and unauthorized use of polythene bags, and ensuring cleanliness in the area.

The violators were fined and warned according to the law.

The Assistant Commissioner Secretariat also ensured the implementation of dengue SOPs at various places, such as marble factories, workshops, tyre shops, nurseries, and garbage dumps.

He also inspected the indoor households for larvae along with magistrates and dengue monitoring teams.

In addition, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat, with the help of civil defence volunteers, took action against beggars.

As many as eight beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station.