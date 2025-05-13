AC Cracks Down On Encroachments, Begging; Arrests 13
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Maheen Hassan launched surprise operations in Islamabad’s F-6 and F-7 sectors, targeting illegal roadside setups and begging activities.
In this operation, several individuals were taken into custody and handed over to police, said the spokesman of ICT administration here.
In an unannounced operation led by AC City Maheen Hassan, action was taken against temporary encroachments and public begging in sectors F-6 and F-7 of Islamabad.
As many as seven individuals were arrested for setting up unauthorized stalls and occupying public space along roadsides.
Additionally, six beggars were also detained during the operation. All 13 detainees were handed over to Kohsar Police Station for further action.
The operation aimed to maintain public order and address increasing concerns over encroachments and begging in the capital’s central areas.
Authorities said similar actions would continue in other sectors to ensure roads and public spaces remain clear and accessible.
