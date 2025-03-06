Open Menu

AC Cracks Down On Food Safety Violations In I-8 Sector

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2025 | 04:10 PM

AC cracks down on food safety violations in I-8 Sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Industrial Area on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection at Sector I-8, resulting in the arrest of two individuals for serious violations related to food quality and pricing regulations.

During the unannounced check at local super stores, officials discovered multiple infractions including poor food item quality and the deliberate absence of mandatory price lists at distribution (DC) counters.

AC issued a stark warning, stating that violators of government tariff regulations would face legal consequences, including potential imprisonment. "Those breaking established rules will be held accountable," he emphasized.

Recent Stories

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction con ..

Ajman records AED9.655 billion in construction contracts in 2024

54 seconds ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

46 minutes ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

2 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

3 hours ago
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

4 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

5 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan