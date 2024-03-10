AC Cracks Down On Price Gouging At H-9 Sunday Bazaar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Industrial Area, Islamabad on Sunday took a rigorous inspection at the bustling H-9 Sunday Bazaar and examined the compliance with regulations.
Following directives from the Deputy Commissioner, the official's visit to the market aimed to uphold consumer rights and maintain market order, said the ICT Spokesman, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.
During the inspection, the Assistant Commissioner vigilantly scrutinized price lists across various stalls, closely examining compliance with regulations. Uncompromising in enforcement, the official imposed a substantial fine of Rs 20,000 on offenders found guilty of flouting pricing norms, including non-disclosure of prices and selling goods above regulated rates.
Emphasizing the significance of transparent pricing, the Assistant Commissioner affirmed that price lists were prominently displayed at all fruit, vegetable, and grocery stalls.
This proactive measure ensures consumers are well-informed, empowering them to make informed purchasing decisions while fostering a culture of accountability among vendors.
Highlighting the ongoing commitment to combat price hikes and encroachments, the Assistant Commissioner underscored the daily vigilance exercised by the district administration. This sustained effort reflects a steadfast dedication to maintaining market integrity and safeguarding the interests of both vendors and consumers alike.
The crackdown at the H-9 Sunday Bazaar underscores the administration's unwavering resolve to uphold regulatory standards and promote fair trade practices.
