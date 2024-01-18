AC Cracks Down On Price Gouging In Potohar Subdivision
Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) In a swift response to the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner of Potohar Nahel Hafiz, in a drive to curb price hikes on Thursday conducted a thorough inspection of various localities within the subdivision.
The focus of the operation was to enforce fair pricing and combat overcharging practices that have been a persistent concern, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said. Venturing into the heart of the issue, AC Potohar took a proactive approach by displaying an explicit rate list in the bustling vegetable market. The move aimed to create transparency and set clear expectations for vendors and consumers alike as six individuals found guilty of overcharging were promptly apprehended and handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings.
During the crackdown, warnings were sternly issued to other potential violators. This stern but necessary measure sent a strong message across the region, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance against those attempting to exploit the market and infringe on fair trade practices.
Crucially, this operation forms part of a larger, ongoing effort against not only price hikes but also encroachments and various other malpractices. The AC's commitment to daily vigilance reflects a dedication to maintaining the economic integrity of the local market and ensuring that residents are shielded from unjust financial burdens.
As the AC endeavors continue to unfold daily, the impact of this relentless pursuit becomes evident. The community, now aware of the consequences of overcharging, witnesses a positive shift in market dynamics. The once prevalent fear of being taken advantage of diminishes as a fair and just marketplace emerges.
In essence, this recent intervention stands as a testament to the commitment of local authorities in upholding economic fairness. Through vigilant enforcement and systematic checks, Assistant Commissioner Potohar is scripting a narrative where market forces operate within ethical boundaries, benefitting both traders and consumers alike.
Recent Stories
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary, UNHCR delegation discuss repatriation of illegal Afghans4 minutes ago
-
Polyclinic officials indicted in using expired dengue kits case4 minutes ago
-
Global Fund appreciates Pakistan on installing oxygen plants5 minutes ago
-
Funeral of PEMRA Chairman's elder brother on Saturday15 minutes ago
-
'Marg Bar Sarmachar' operation shows Pak Forces' exemplary operational capability: Sanjrani24 minutes ago
-
Seminar on role of women in peace, nation building organized in Turbat35 minutes ago
-
IHC accepts petitions against jail trial of Toshakhana, £190 million reference35 minutes ago
-
ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of 4 PTI workers55 minutes ago
-
May-9 violence: ATC remands Omar Cheema, Yasmin Rashid in police custody1 hour ago
-
Kaspersky predicts key cybersecurity threats targeting children in 20241 hour ago
-
Caretaker KP Minister Nadeem Durrani chairs meeting of reforms committees1 hour ago
-
Study finds huge gaps in enfranchising flood-hit population1 hour ago