AC Cracks Down On Price Gouging In Potohar Subdivision

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) In a swift response to the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, the Assistant Commissioner of Potohar Nahel Hafiz, in a drive to curb price hikes on Thursday conducted a thorough inspection of various localities within the subdivision.

The focus of the operation was to enforce fair pricing and combat overcharging practices that have been a persistent concern, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said. Venturing into the heart of the issue, AC Potohar took a proactive approach by displaying an explicit rate list in the bustling vegetable market. The move aimed to create transparency and set clear expectations for vendors and consumers alike as six individuals found guilty of overcharging were promptly apprehended and handed over to the local police for further legal proceedings.

During the crackdown, warnings were sternly issued to other potential violators. This stern but necessary measure sent a strong message across the region, emphasizing a zero-tolerance stance against those attempting to exploit the market and infringe on fair trade practices.

Crucially, this operation forms part of a larger, ongoing effort against not only price hikes but also encroachments and various other malpractices. The AC's commitment to daily vigilance reflects a dedication to maintaining the economic integrity of the local market and ensuring that residents are shielded from unjust financial burdens.

As the AC endeavors continue to unfold daily, the impact of this relentless pursuit becomes evident. The community, now aware of the consequences of overcharging, witnesses a positive shift in market dynamics. The once prevalent fear of being taken advantage of diminishes as a fair and just marketplace emerges.

In essence, this recent intervention stands as a testament to the commitment of local authorities in upholding economic fairness. Through vigilant enforcement and systematic checks, Assistant Commissioner Potohar is scripting a narrative where market forces operate within ethical boundaries, benefitting both traders and consumers alike.

