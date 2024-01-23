Open Menu

AC Cracks Down On Price Hike, Encroachment, 7 Violators Held

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 09:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In a proactive move directed by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Nahel Hafiz on Tuesday conducted a thorough inspection of various areas within the Pothohar subdivision.

Taking charge of the situation, the Assistant Commissioner meticulously reviewed market rates, promptly displaying the official rate list at the vegetable market. In a bid to curb overcharging, seven individuals were apprehended and swiftly transferred to the police station.

The crackdown on overpricing is part of a daily operation targeting issues such as price hikes and encroachments.

This relentless effort aimed to ensure fair practices and maintain order in the local markets.

With a commitment to upholding regulations, warnings were issued to other potential violators, signaling a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated.

The Assistant Commissioner's decisive actions underscored the administration's dedication to fostering a transparent and accountable environment in Pothohar.

