AC Cracks Down On Price Hike, Encroachment, Arrests 8
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Pothohar, Aneeq Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit at vegetable market in Federal capital and inspected price hike, anti-encroachment action and other facilities being provided to the customers there.
In a bid to curb overcharging, he reviewed market rates, promptly displaying the official rate list at the vegetable market, and arrested eight violators. These violators were promptly transferred to the local police station for further action, said
the ICT Spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabassum.
With a commitment to upholding regulations, warnings were issued to other potential violators, signaling a clear
message that such actions will not be tolerated.
The visit underscored the commitment of local authorities to ensure the smooth functioning of essential markets, vital
for the daily lives of residents.
The AC was accompanied by the Market Committee Secretary, and other stakeholders.
The crackdown on overpricing is part of a daily operation targeting issues such as price hikes and encroachments.
