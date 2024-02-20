Open Menu

AC Cracks Down On Price Hike, Encroachment, Inspects Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Potohar, Nahel Hafiz on Tuesday conducted an anti-encroachment operation at vegetable market in Federal capital and inspected price hike, and other facilities being provided to the customers there.

In a bid to curb overcharging, he reviewed market rates, promptly displaying the official rate list at the vegetable market.

With a commitment to upholding regulations, warnings were issued to other potential violators, signaling a clear

message that such actions will not be tolerated.

The visit underscored the commitment of local authorities to ensure the smooth functioning of essential markets, vital

for the daily lives of residents.

The AC was accompanied by the Market Committee Secretary, and other stakeholders.

The crackdown on overpricing is part of a daily operation targeting issues such as price hikes and encroachments.

