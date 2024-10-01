Open Menu

AC Cracks Down On Price Violations In Nowshera Virkan

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024

AC cracks down on price violations in Nowshera Virkan

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Assistant Commissioner, Mohammad Naveed Haider om Tuesday taken strict action against offenders on price violations in the Nowshera Virkan.

During an inspection of hotels in the Tatle Ali area, the Assistant Commissioner found that the Shaukat Hotel was selling bread at a weight lower than the official rate.

As a result, the hotel owner was fined Rs. 5,000 and directed to ensure that the bread is sold at the full weight.

Additionally, the Assistant Commissioner sealed an illegal oil agency run by a person named Zubair in the Qila Mustafaabad area.

