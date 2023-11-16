AC cracks down on unregistered stores and weight fraud

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) In response to public concerns, Mirpurkhas Assistant Commissioner Shahryar Habib, along with under-trainee Mukhtiar Kar Abrar Ahmed and officials from the Measurement and Weighing Department, launched a crackdown on unregistered commercial activities and computerized scale fraud in Anaj Mandi and other commercial areas on Thursday.

The inspection uncovered widespread irregularities, with multiple stores and corners facing fines totaling Rs 35,000 on the opening day of the operation.

AC Shahryar Habib personally examined the scales and imposed fines on those found engaging in malpractices.

Speaking to the media, AC Mirpurkhas Sharyar Habib explained that the initial phase of the operation targeted unregistered stores lacking verification from the Department of Weight and Measures. He emphasized that the move was a direct response to public complaints regarding these businesses and computerized scales, which were found to be neglecting to provide proper weights and measures for various commodities.

APP/shr