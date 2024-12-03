AC Customs Met VC SIAL
Umer Jamshaid Published December 03, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) The Assistant Collector (AC) Customs met the Vice Chairman (VC) Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Faraz Akram Awan to discuss matters of mutual interest.
The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration to enhance operational efficiency, streamline customs procedures and improve services for passengers and stakeholders.
Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a seamless travel and trade experience at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).
