AC Dalbandin Distributes Pamphlets Among Shopkeepers On Importance Of Facemasks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Following the special directive of Deputy Commissioner Chaghi Agha Shair Zaman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dalbandin Javed Domki distributed pamphlets regarding using of the importance of facemasks among the shopkeepers on Thursday.

On the occasion, he discussed the shopkeepers about the significance of precautionary measures saying that we could defeat the coronavirus through following precaution steps of government against it.

He also urged them to ensure using of sanitizer and wearing of facemask at their shops and also informed their customers and other citizens about awareness against the deadly virus in the areas saying that do not allow anyone to enter the shop without a wearing facemask and we could be able to control the spread of the pandemic virus timely by full implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

More Stories From Pakistan

