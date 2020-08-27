AC Dara Adam Khel visits Basic Health Unit

(@FahadShabbir)

DARA ADAM KHEL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Haider Hussain, Assistant Commissioner, Tribal Sub-Division, Dara Adamkhel, Thursday visited Basic Health Unit Busti Khel and checked the stock and records.

He also inspected the small dam in Busti Khel, which was destroyed by the floods and directed the authorities concerned to contact the higher authorities and arrange appropriate funds for the rebuilding of the dam.

Meanwhile the staff of DFC Kohat inspected the government flour shops and found ample stocks of flour in all the fair price shops. He also submitted a report to Deputy Commissioner Kohat about the stocks of flour and medicines available in the BHUs.