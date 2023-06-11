AC Dara visits FATA University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dara Adam Khail Aamir Nawaz visited FATA University Dara Adam Khel on Sunday and inspected the ongoing construction work there.

During his visit, the assistant commissioner inspected the construction work and checked the use of quality materials.

He also directed the contractors to avoid use of sub-standard materials by maintaining the standard of work, otherwise, stern action would be taken.

He said, on the instructions given by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, he would visit from time to time to check the ongoing construction work.

During his visit AC Dara Adam Khail Aamir Nawaz also paid a visit to various petrol pumps and checked the rate and quantity of petrol and diesel on the occasion. He inspected the fruits, vegetable, bakery and other shops in Dara Bazar and the shopkeepers who violated the official price list were fined on the spot.