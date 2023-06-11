UrduPoint.com

AC Dara Visits FATA University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 11, 2023 | 08:00 PM

AC Dara visits FATA University

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Dara Adam Khail Aamir Nawaz visited FATA University Dara Adam Khel on Sunday and inspected the ongoing construction work there.

During his visit, the assistant commissioner inspected the construction work and checked the use of quality materials.

He also directed the contractors to avoid use of sub-standard materials by maintaining the standard of work, otherwise, stern action would be taken.

He said, on the instructions given by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir, he would visit from time to time to check the ongoing construction work.

During his visit AC Dara Adam Khail Aamir Nawaz also paid a visit to various petrol pumps and checked the rate and quantity of petrol and diesel on the occasion. He inspected the fruits, vegetable, bakery and other shops in Dara Bazar and the shopkeepers who violated the official price list were fined on the spot.

Related Topics

Petrol FATA Visit Kohat Price Sunday From

Recent Stories

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

2 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

2 hours ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enable ..

Artificial Intelligence Office organises AI-Enabled Entrepreneurs conference in ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visi ..

Turkish media celebrates UAE President&#039;s visit

2 hours ago
 Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embod ..

Led by Mansour bin Zayed: Manchester City FC embodies an unwavering commitment t ..

2 hours ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: A ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership has scaled new heights: Al Marri

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.