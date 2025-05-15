AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions

Under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Assistant Commissioner Darazinda inspected various educational institutions of Tehsil Darazinda

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Assistant Commissioner Darazinda inspected various educational institutions of Tehsil Darazinda.

Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Syed Muhammad Arsalan visited the various educational institutions of Darazinda including Government Primary School (GPS) Torebaaz Korona, Government middle School Torebaaz Korona, GPS Darazinda, Government High School Darazinda, Government Degree College Darazinda.

On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner interacted with the students and asked them questions about the curriculum, directed the school administration to immediately fill the shortage of furniture and books, issued instructions to the department to take action against absent staff, and instructions were also given to make arrangements to ensure adequate supply of clean water in all educational institutions.