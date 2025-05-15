AC Darazinda Visits Various Govt Educational Institutions
Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 08:03 PM
Under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Assistant Commissioner Darazinda inspected various educational institutions of Tehsil Darazinda
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Under the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Assistant Commissioner Darazinda inspected various educational institutions of Tehsil Darazinda.
Assistant Commissioner Darazinda Syed Muhammad Arsalan visited the various educational institutions of Darazinda including Government Primary School (GPS) Torebaaz Korona, Government middle School Torebaaz Korona, GPS Darazinda, Government High School Darazinda, Government Degree College Darazinda.
On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner interacted with the students and asked them questions about the curriculum, directed the school administration to immediately fill the shortage of furniture and books, issued instructions to the department to take action against absent staff, and instructions were also given to make arrangements to ensure adequate supply of clean water in all educational institutions.
Recent Stories
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case
FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illicit cigarette measures
Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s youth: Kalsoom Niaz
Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator ..
Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree
7 held with 90 litres of liquor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA Chairman directs in-house development of parking facility to ease Pak Secretariat congestion2 minutes ago
-
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision2 minutes ago
-
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions2 minutes ago
-
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi3 minutes ago
-
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war3 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion3 minutes ago
-
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case3 minutes ago
-
FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illicit cigarette measures8 minutes ago
-
Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s youth: Kalsoom Niaz6 minutes ago
-
Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree24 minutes ago
-
7 held with 90 litres of liquor24 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister chairs 59th BOD's meeting of PHA Foundation24 minutes ago