AC Darosh inspects Lowari approach road

(@FahadShabbir)

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Darosh Abdul Haq along with the concerned officials Thursday inspected the construction work at Lowri Approach Road

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Darosh Abdul Haq along with the concerned officials Thursday inspected the construction work at Lowri Approach Road.

Assistant Commissioner Abdul Haq also met with the contractor and check the use of material in the under construction Lowari Approach Road. He also issued instructions to the concerned departments for early completion and ensured quality of work.