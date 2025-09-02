AC Daska visits flood-hit areas

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Daska Sadia Jaffer visited the flood-affected villages

of Sioki, Kotli Dasu Singh, Paropi Nagra, Adamke Nagra and Kalike Nagra and listened to

problems of the victims.

On this occasion, he provided ration bags, flour, tents and other food items to the victims.

She said that vaccination of animals and provision of food for them is being done in the flood-affected

areas under the supervision of the Deputy Director Livestock Department.