AC Daska Visits Flood-hit Areas
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Daska Sadia Jaffer visited the flood-affected villages
of Sioki, Kotli Dasu Singh, Paropi Nagra, Adamke Nagra and Kalike Nagra and listened to
problems of the victims.
On this occasion, he provided ration bags, flour, tents and other food items to the victims.
She said that vaccination of animals and provision of food for them is being done in the flood-affected
areas under the supervision of the Deputy Director Livestock Department.
