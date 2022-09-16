AC, DDHO inspects anti-dengue activity in Darra

KOHAT, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) ::Acting on the directives, Deputy commissioner, Kohat, Younas Khan, the Assistant Commissioner Darra along with DDHO Shoaib Khan supervised and monitored the anti dengue activities at Darra Adam Khel.

The AC and DDHO also monitored the outdoor surveillance and IRS spray at various places. Later they distributed mosquito nets among the general public and inspected dengue isolation ward established at Civil Hospital Zarghun Khel.