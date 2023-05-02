UrduPoint.com

AC, Dean KMC Inaugurate Cafeteria At KTH

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

AC, Dean KMC inaugurate cafeteria at KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Zainab Naqvi and Dean Khyber Medical College, Professor Dr Mehmood Aurangzeb on Tuesday jointly inaugurated a cafeteria in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) here.

According to the district administration, on the occasion of the inauguration, HD Zafar Afridi, MD Siraj, Dr Masood, Haji Faryad Ali Advocate, Haji Pervez Khan and Haji Ashiq were also present.

AC Zainab Naqvi said special focus would be laid on maintaining hygiene at the cafeteria. Besides, she said patients would be provided food at subsidized prices so that they could benefit from this new facility.

