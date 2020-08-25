The Accountability Court Sukkur has deferred the indictment of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah in Rs1.23 billion assets beyond means reference till Sept 8th

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Accountability Court Sukkur has deferred the indictment of PPP MNA Syed Khursheed Shah in Rs1.23 billion assets beyond means reference till Sept 8th.

The NAB's prosecutor requested Judge Fareed Ahmed Kazi to defer the indictment as more evidences would soon be gathered against Shah and others.