HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti Encroachment cell headed by Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Ishtiaq Ahmed Mangi has demolished boundary wall of the house of senior journalist and former president Hyderabad Press Club Muhammad Shahid Shaikh here on Wednesday.

The AC Mangi and Anti Encroachment Cell In- charge Shakil have demolished boundary wall constructed as per approved map and some 30 feet away from the road by declaring it an encroachment due to which electricity and telephone connections had been disconnected.

On resistance, journalist Shahid Shaikh and his brother Khalid Shaikh were taken hostage through Police and Rangers.

According to the journalist Shahid Shaikh, AC Mangi and Encroachment cell officials has demolished his house illegally as he had never been given any notice regarding encroachment.

My house is constructed as per the approved map while district administration has taken illegal action in the name of anti encroachment drive, Shahid Shaikh claimed.

Meanwhile, the Journalist community has condemned the incident and misbehaviour with journalist Shahid Shaikh by AC Latifabad. They also demanded strict action against the Assistant Commissioner and his team for illegal action.

Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor) president Tajamul Hussain, secretary Lala Mirza Khan and others have demanded for removal of AC Latifabad and Encroachment Cell In- charge Shakil for their derogatory attitude against senior journalist Shahid Shaikh.