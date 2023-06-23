Open Menu

AC Dera Addresses Open Court To Resolve Revenue-related Issues Of Citizens

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration held an open court here in Circuit House for resolving people's problems pertaining to the revenue department.

The Revenue Darbar was presided over by Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Farhan Ahmad while Tehsildar Dera Sajid Saleem Malana and revenue officials were also present on this occasion.

The AC said the forum was being held to address problems of people at their doorstep.

A large number of people attended the Darbar wherein they raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry and others.

The AC listened to the problems and directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures for resolution of the problems which were highlighted during the forum.

He resolved many problems on the spot while other citizens were asked to reach his office during working hours so that their problems could be resolved there.

While addressing the open court, he said that the citizens could openly express their problems at this forum and the administration would resolve them at earliest.

He said all the problems being faced by the people related to the Revenue board would be solved on a priority basis.

He said the district administration was working on several fronts to extend relief to people by resolving their problems at the earliest and added that officials concerned of departments had been mobilized to further improve service delivery.

He also directed the revenue staff to deal with applicants politely and take every possible measure to address their problems at the earliest.

