AC Dera Inspects Construction Of Various Roads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi inspected various development schemes going on in Tehsil Dera here Saturday. He inspected the ongoing construction work of Draban Road and Multan Road.

The AC also reviewed the construction of manholes and drains, which helps to solve the problems of drainage and urban flooding in the future.

The officials of National Highways Authority, Public Health Engineering Department and representatives of respective consultant company were also present on the occasion.

The Assistant Commissioner emphasized the importance of expediting development work, ensuring quality and timely completion.

He warned that all the works should be carried out in coordination with relevant departments so that drainage problems do not occur in future and the road does not fall into disrepair, and any kind of laziness or delay will not be tolerated.

He asserted that public welfare was the top priority and any delay or substandard work would not be acceptable.

The Assistant Commissioner directed the officials of Public Health Engineering Department and NHA to speed up the construction work and it should be completed on time so that the people do not face any problems. He said that development works must be monitored properly and development schemes should be completed within a specific period of time.

