AC Dera Inspects Construction Of Various Roads
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2024 | 02:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi inspected various development schemes going on in Tehsil Dera here Saturday. He inspected the ongoing construction work of Draban Road and Multan Road.
The AC also reviewed the construction of manholes and drains, which helps to solve the problems of drainage and urban flooding in the future.
The officials of National Highways Authority, Public Health Engineering Department and representatives of respective consultant company were also present on the occasion.
The Assistant Commissioner emphasized the importance of expediting development work, ensuring quality and timely completion.
He warned that all the works should be carried out in coordination with relevant departments so that drainage problems do not occur in future and the road does not fall into disrepair, and any kind of laziness or delay will not be tolerated.
He asserted that public welfare was the top priority and any delay or substandard work would not be acceptable.
The Assistant Commissioner directed the officials of Public Health Engineering Department and NHA to speed up the construction work and it should be completed on time so that the people do not face any problems. He said that development works must be monitored properly and development schemes should be completed within a specific period of time.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..
Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday
Heatwave kills 33 people in India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy forecast1 second ago
-
23 gang smashed, 61 outlaws arrested in May4 seconds ago
-
Man held with 12kg hashish7 seconds ago
-
Salt mines inspected10 seconds ago
-
Rescue training for students13 seconds ago
-
KP Governor calls for collective efforts to counter challenges10 minutes ago
-
Two die in road accidents10 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 700 kg dead chicken meat:10 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM urges healthcare professionals to serve needy, deserving with compassion, empathy40 minutes ago
-
Two robbers injured during robbery attempt50 minutes ago
-
FIA Peshawar Zone recovers fake medicine50 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of poet Riaz-Ur-Rehman Sagar observed1 hour ago