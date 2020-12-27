AC Dera inspects implementation of SOPs in bazaars, petrol pumps

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Dec 27:Assistant Commissioner Dera Nawab Sameer Hussain Leghari Sunday paid a surprise visit to bazaars, bus terminals, stands and petrol pumps to review the price list and implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

He also imposed fines on the violators and issued necessary instructions regarding SOPs.

According to details,on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah, Assistant Commissioner Dera Nawab Sameer Hussain Leghari inspected price lists issued by the district administration of various items and implementation of coronavirus SOPs.

He visited various grocery stores, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops, petrol pumps and bus stands and terminals, passenger vehicles.

He was accompanied on the occasion by the staff of the Finance Department.

The Assistant Commissioner also imposed fines on the violators and warned that gran selling and self-imposed inflation would not be tolerated under any circumstances. As it became more dangerous as well as more severe, all precautions needed to be taken.

The public should not only implement all the pre-determined SOPs for coronavirus control, he said.

He also urged the people to advise your relatives and loved one to adopt the SOPs by keeping distance, use of masks and wash-hands on a regular basis to defeat the second wave of coronavirus.