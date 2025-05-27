Open Menu

AC Dera Inspects Polio Vaccination Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2025 | 02:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syed Arsalan Shah conducted a field visit to different localities to inspect the ongoing polio vaccination campaign and evaluate the performance of mobile teams.

According to district administration, the AC visited Hassanabad area of Union Council Maryali to check the anti-polio drive.

During the visit, the AC reviewed the operational efficiency of vaccination teams, thoroughly examined records, and verified essential components including wall chalking, finger marking, and micro plans.

He emphasized the importance of diligence and commitment among field workers, instructing them to carry out their responsibilities with utmost dedication to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated and vulnerable to lifelong disability caused by polio.

He said the district administration was making all out efforts to eradicate polio and safeguard every child’s future.

