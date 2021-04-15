AC Dera inspects Utility Stores

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Drabin Shah Bahram Thursday inspected various utility stores in Drabin Tehsil and thoroughly checked the facilities available.

During his visit, he also talked to the people about the provision of edibles items in the Utility Stores.

He said they have clear directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah to ensure availability of all food items to the people in a respectable way.

He directed the concerned authorities for providing food items to the people. During his talks he informed the people that they could register their complaints if they faced any hardship in purchasing food items from the Utility Stores.