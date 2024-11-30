Open Menu

AC Dera Pays Visits To Govt School For Boys

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2024 | 07:00 PM

AC Dera pays visits to Govt School for boys

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (DC) Headquarters, Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi visited Government Higher Secondary School Shorkot and reviewed the teaching activities, basic facilities, and educational environment.

During the visit, the AC inspected various parts of the school and interacted with teachers and students regarding improving the teaching process.

On this occasion, he reviewed the cleanliness of the school premises, quality of education, attendance of teachers and other arrangements. He also observed the teaching and learning process of students in the classrooms.

The AC stressed further improving the educational activities in the school because good education is the right of every child.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was given by the school principal on various administrative and educational issues. He presented details regarding the problems faced by the school, especially the lack of basic facilities, infrastructure needs, and the resources required in view of the increase in the number of students.

The AC assured full cooperation in resolving the problems and directed the concerned authorities to resolve the problems of the school on a priority basis so that the best educational environment can be provided to the students.

