AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, along with officials from the Livestock Department, took action against butchers after receiving multiple public complaints.

The operation was carried out on Multan Road, targeting butchers involved in poor hygiene, slaughtering animals outside the designated slaughterhouses, and overcharging customers.

During the operation, Assistant Commissioner Abbasi issued strict directives to the butchers, emphasizing that illegal slaughtering and

price hike would not be tolerated.

The assistant commissioner asked the citizens to lodge their complaints regarding substandard meat sales, overpricing, or illegal slaughtering.

The complaints could be registered to the price Monitoring Desks or the Control Room at 0966-920116.

