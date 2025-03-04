Open Menu

AC Dera Takes Action Against Butchers For Overcharging

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 11:02 PM

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, along with officials from the Livestock Department, took action against butchers after receiving multiple public complaints

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, along with officials from the Livestock Department, took action against butchers after receiving multiple public complaints.

The operation was carried out on Multan Road, targeting butchers involved in poor hygiene, slaughtering animals outside the designated slaughterhouses, and overcharging customers.

During the operation, Assistant Commissioner Abbasi issued strict directives to the butchers, emphasizing that illegal slaughtering and

price hike would not be tolerated.

The assistant commissioner asked the citizens to lodge their complaints regarding substandard meat sales, overpricing, or illegal slaughtering.

The complaints could be registered to the price Monitoring Desks or the Control Room at 0966-920116.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

15 seconds ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

17 seconds ago
 MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmat ..

MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's

18 seconds ago
 AC Dera takes action against butchers for overchar ..

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

4 minutes ago
 NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

25 minutes ago
 Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumour ..

Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl

25 minutes ago
Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraord ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo

1 hour ago
 UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit ..

UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows

2 hours ago
 Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home ..

Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..

2 hours ago
 Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wide ..

Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..

47 minutes ago
 Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in d ..

Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case

58 minutes ago
 Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transf ..

Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan