AC Dera Takes Action Against Butchers For Overcharging
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, along with officials from the Livestock Department, took action against butchers after receiving multiple public complaints
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Dera Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, along with officials from the Livestock Department, took action against butchers after receiving multiple public complaints.
The operation was carried out on Multan Road, targeting butchers involved in poor hygiene, slaughtering animals outside the designated slaughterhouses, and overcharging customers.
During the operation, Assistant Commissioner Abbasi issued strict directives to the butchers, emphasizing that illegal slaughtering and
price hike would not be tolerated.
The assistant commissioner asked the citizens to lodge their complaints regarding substandard meat sales, overpricing, or illegal slaughtering.
The complaints could be registered to the price Monitoring Desks or the Control Room at 0966-920116.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26
Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl
Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo
UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows
Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..
Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Call for empowering youth to combat open waste burning in Islamabad14 seconds ago
-
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramazan15 seconds ago
-
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh17 seconds ago
-
Pakistan: A hidden gem of dates world2 minutes ago
-
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's18 seconds ago
-
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging4 minutes ago
-
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-2625 minutes ago
-
MLOs of Liaquat University Hospital appreciated for efficient work in poet murder case25 minutes ago
-
38 shopkeepers fined for Overpricing1 hour ago
-
Four additional LHC judges to take oath on Mar 558 minutes ago
-
Two get death sentence, two more prison terms in double murder case58 minutes ago
-
Attaullah Tarar vows to continue efforts to transform national broadcaster PTV58 minutes ago