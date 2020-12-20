AC Dera visited marriage halls, review implementation of coronavirus SOPs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Dera Nawab Sameer Hussain Leghari visited various marriage halls of the city to review the implementation of Corona virus SOPs.

According to the details, on the directive of the Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah, Assistant Commissioner Dera Nawab Sameer Hussain Leghari along with other officials of the Finance Department including Tehsildar Dera visited various marriages in the city and checked the SOPs.

On this occasion, they also sealed Rahmat Banquet Marriage Hall for violation of SOPs.

Assistant Commissioner Dera said that the second wave of corona virus is more dangerous, so more security measures are needed.

He warned that violation of SOPs is not acceptable in any case.

He also appealed to the public to take all precautionary measures against corona virus, especially the use of masks, repeated hand washing and ensure compliance while maintaining social distance. "Do not go out unnecessarily and avoid going to or staying in crowded places so that together they can defeat the second wave of corona virus," he added.