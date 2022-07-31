AC Dera visits flood affected areas, reviews situation

(@FahadShabbir)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed has visited the flood-affected Ketch area and its surroundings and reviewed the situation.

He paid visit following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan. During the visit, he said the district administration was busy in dealing with the flood situation arising in the context of recent rains.

He directed the departments concerned for immediate dewatering of the area with the help of heavy machinery. The assistant commissioner said all the available resources would be utilized for protection of life and property of the people.

Later, he also visited Bandkorai area along with Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar and reviewed the flood situation there.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioners also met the flood affected people and assured them that the district administration would be with them in every difficult hour.