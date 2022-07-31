UrduPoint.com

AC Dera Visits Flood Affected Areas, Reviews Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 06:50 PM

AC Dera visits flood affected areas, reviews situation

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed has visited the flood-affected Ketch area and its surroundings and reviewed the situation.

He paid visit following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan. During the visit, he said the district administration was busy in dealing with the flood situation arising in the context of recent rains.

He directed the departments concerned for immediate dewatering of the area with the help of heavy machinery. The assistant commissioner said all the available resources would be utilized for protection of life and property of the people.

Later, he also visited Bandkorai area along with Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar and reviewed the flood situation there.

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioners also met the flood affected people and assured them that the district administration would be with them in every difficult hour.

Related Topics

Flood Visit All Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

18 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

18 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

18 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.