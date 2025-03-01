Open Menu

AC Dera Visits Price Monitoring Desks

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM



Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) The district administration Dera Ismail Khan has set up a price monitoring desks to provide relief to citizens by ensuring availability of essential food items at officially prescribed rates during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the district administration, These desks have been set up following the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur Awami Agenda programme and in order to ensure the supply of food items to the people to take strict action against hoarders.

The price monitoring desks were set up at different places in the city and citizens could register complaints about overpricing by shopkeepers.

Assistant Commissioner Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi along with the officials of food department visited the desk and reviewed the prices of food items.

He said that the monitoring team would be present on-site and immediate action would be taken on public complaints against violators

He said that such measures were being taken in line with directives of the provincial government to extend relief to citizens during Ramazan by preventing any unjust price hikes.

He urged people to immediately file complaints regarding prices during Ramazan and in this regard no violation would be tolerated.

