AC Dera visits to Trauma centre of DHQ hospital

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi on Friday paid a surprise visit to the Trauma Center of District Headquarters Hospital DIKhan to review the provision of basic medical facilities to the patients.

During the visit, he checked the attendance register of the doctors and paramedical staff. He strictly instructed that all the employees should ensure their attendance at their place of posting and perform their duties diligently.

He also visited the patients and inquired about the medical treatment facilities available at the hospital.

He also inquired about the behaviour of the doctors from the relatives of the patients in the hospital.

He assessed the availability of medical facilities, the provision of medicines, and the presence of doctors and other staff in the Trauma Center.

The assistant commissioner instructed the hospital authorities to ensure the provision of the best medical facilities, staff attendance, and availability of medicines at the hospital.

No effort should be spared to treat patients, the Assistant Commissioner directed the authorities.