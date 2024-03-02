AC Dera Visits Various Areas, Checks Drainage System Of Rain Water
Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2024 | 07:25 PM
After a heavy downpour on Saturday morning, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements made by Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC)
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) After a heavy downpour on Saturday morning, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements made by Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC).
The Assistant Commissioner instructed the officers of the WSSC to ensure the availability of machinery for cleaning of the drainage channels and the disposal of rain water.
He further said that all possible measures should be taken to protect the lives and properties of the people.
He directed the officials present there that to clear and dewater the both sides of roads to provide relief to the people and ensure flow of the traffic without any hindrances.
Recent Stories
UK-Pakistan Inward Trade Mission visits SCCI
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila
What we know about Gaza aid convoy deaths
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma
Meeting reviews vast opportunities for domestic, foreign investment in KP-BoIT
Steps to control inflation, food items to be ensured on govt rates
Rescue 1122 averts major tragedy
Hundreds of mourners pay tribute at Navalny's grave
Huge quantity of fake medicines seized, four alleged outlaws held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city1 minute ago
-
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival23 minutes ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Taxila7 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA awards over 292 degrees in 10th Convocation7 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM believes in practical measures, not hollow slogans: Azma7 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews vast opportunities for domestic, foreign investment in KP-BoIT7 minutes ago
-
Steps to control inflation, food items to be ensured on govt rates1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 averts major tragedy1 minute ago
-
Huge quantity of fake medicines seized, four alleged outlaws held1 minute ago
-
Electricity restored from 122 feeders: PESCO57 seconds ago
-
Illustrious Kashmiri politician Majeed Mallick remembered on his 2nd death anniversary59 seconds ago
-
Maryam prioritises healthcare overhaul in Punjab1 minute ago