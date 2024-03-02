AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water

After a heavy downpour on Saturday morning, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements made by Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) After a heavy downpour on Saturday morning, Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements made by Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC).

The Assistant Commissioner in­structed the officers of the WSSC to ensure the availability of machinery for cleaning of the drainage channels and the disposal of rain water.

He further said that all pos­sible measures should be taken to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He directed the officials present there that to clear and dewater the both sides of roads to provide relief to the people and ensure flow of the traffic without any hindrances.