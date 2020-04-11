UrduPoint.com
AC Dir Lower Monitors Payment Process To Poor, Needy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 04:50 PM

AC Dir Lower monitors payment process to poor, needy

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) : As per directions of Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Sadaat Hassan, Assistant Commissioner Adenzai Tariq Hussain Saturday paid a visit to the distribution point of Rs. 12000 to each under Ehsaas Kafalat Program to poor and needed and daily wagers laborers suffered badly due to lock down as a result of outbreak of coronavirus in the district.

He also inspected the online payments sites and its verifications process and expressed his satisfaction at the payment center where long que were developed in order to avoid the people from any infection from one another.

Talking to media during his visit, AC Adenzai Tariq Hussain appreciated the people for their cooperation in their safe entry and exit points. Every one there for his or her turns which is very encouraging on the part of the people. "We want the safety of the people and fair and transparent distribution of the said payment to every deserving," he added. He said for the convenient of the people the payment points have been developed which is reachable with facing any hardship.

