AC Dir Lower visit different areas, checks coronavirus SOPs

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner Timergara, Dir Lower Tahir Ali paid supervise visit to different areas including main bus and coaches terminals in Timergara and inspected coronavirus SOPs issued by the provincial government.

During violation of the coronavirus SOPs, Tahir Ali took immediate action and sealed the main terminal for violation of SOPs and warned the passenger to take appropriate measures for wearing masks, use of sanitizers and keep distancing as announced by the provincial government to ensure safety to the people and their families.

He also inspected hotels, restaurants and ordered sealing of all those who were violating the SOPs. AC also visited bazaars, checked the rates of various edible commodities, and warned the shopkeepers and market owners to strictly follow SOPs otherwise immediate action would be taken with heavy fine.