AC Dir Upper visits bazaars, checks rates of food items

DIR UPPER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) ::Assistant Commissioner (AC) Headquarters Dir Upper Sikandar Khan on Friday visited Darora Bazar, Tehsil Larjam where he reviewed prices, quality and cleanliness of essential commodities.

He also imposed fines on several shopkeepers and directed them to provide clean and quality items to people during the month of Ramadan and the rates issued by the district administration.

He said, Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Muhammad Shoaib directed to take stern action against those charging more from the public instead of selling food items, fruits, vegetables, eggs, milk etc.

He also directed the shopkeepers and vendors to pay special attention to cleanliness and refrain from charging self-made prices, hoarding and selling substandard items, otherwise action would be taken under the law.